THROUGH JUNE 1

Call for Entries — The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38thth annual Mountain Arts Festival scheduled August 12 and 13 in Woodland Park. Applications available at themountainartists.org or call 719-401-2301 for information.

THURSDAY

School Pond Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, School Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

FRIDAY AND MAY 26

Bingo — Sponsored by the Teller Senior Coalition, 10-11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak Community Center, Divide. Registration: 719-687-3330, Ext. 6.

SATURDAY

Bird Walk — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Forest Bathing & Ephemeral Art for Mother Earth — 1 p.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

SUNDAY

Mother’s Day with the Wolves — Tour with flower of moms and snacks, 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $40 ages 12 and older, $20 for ages 6-11. Registration: 719-687-9742.

ONGOING

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 17-Sept. 30, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.

MONDAYS

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

TUESDAYS

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

FIRST TUESDAYS

Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.

SECOND TUESDAYS

Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9:30 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

WEDNESDAYS

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

FIRST WEDENSDAYS

Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, banditsranch@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — May 27 and beginning Wednesdays and Saturdays, June 3-Sept. 30, Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

SATURDAYS — MAY 27-SEPT. 2

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. Trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett aVE., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

SECOND SATURDAYS

Lake George Gem & Mineral Club — 9 a.m. April-October, 10 a.m. November-March, Lake George Charter School, Lake George; lggmclub.org.

To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.