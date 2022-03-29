FRIDAY
Night Sky Program — 8-10 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the skies in search of planets, galaxies and nebulas. Meet on the front patio of the visitor center. Park entrance fee of $10 per adult (15 and younger are free) valid for seven days. Info: 719-748-3253 or nps.gov/flfo.
APRIL 3
Celebration of Life for Richard Olachia — 12:30 p.m., Friends of Richard Olachia, who died March 17, are hosting a celebration of life at Community Fellowship of Christians, 39633 US 24, Lake George (80827). Includes a light lunch.
APRIL 5
Woodland Park Book Club for Adult Readers — 10:30 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave.; 719-687-9281.
APRIL 6
Not So Young Adult Book Reading Club — 11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, teen room, 218 E. Midland Ave.; 719-687-9281.
Kids Craft Day — Tie Dye Eggs — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room, 218 E. Midland Ave.; 719-687-9281.
Teen Craft Club — 3:45-5:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave. Registration: 719-687-9281, ext. 151.
APRIL 7
Keep Calm and Color On Adult Coloring Club — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive; 719-748-3939.
APRIL 8-10
'David: The King of Jerusalem' — 7 p.m. April 8, 1 p.m. April 9, 3 p.m. April 10, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $20-$35. Tickets: thekingofjerusalem.com.
APRIL 11
Read Amok Book Club — Noon, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive; 719-748-3939.
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 8020 Ute Pass Ave., Cascade; 719-573-5020.
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive; 719-748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St.; 719-331-3640.
Books and Babies — For ages 2 and younger, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave.; 719-687-9281.
ESL Class — For those learning English, 12:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Colorado Room, 218 E. Midland Ave.; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and board games 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
SECOND AND FOURTH WEDNESDAYS
Faith Based Cancer Support Group — 6-7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, Divide; email dgivaughn@gmail.com or bevhawpe@gmail.com.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Tai Chi — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
THURSDAYS AND SATURDAYS
Free Income Tax Preparation — Teller County VITA prepares income taxes for free on Thursdays in Woodland Park and two Saturdays in Cripple Creek. To make an appointment, call 719-203-1265 or email TellerCountyVITA@gmail.com.
FRIDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.