FRIDAY
Cahill Cabin and Cahill Pond Trail Hike — 8 a.m., Mueller State Park, Black Bear Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Movie Day — “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” noon, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
SATURDAY
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter Animal Adoption Event — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Splish Splash: Family Forest Bath — For ages 7 and older with an adult, 1-3 pm., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required. Registration required: 719-687-2366.
Hug-a-Tree — For ages 5 and older, 2 pm., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
APRIL 5
Woodland Park Book Club for Adult Readers — 10:30 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Books and Babies — For ages 2 and younger, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
ESL Class — For those learning English, 12:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Colorado Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and board games 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
SECOND AND FOURTH WEDNESDAYS
Faith Based Cancer Support Group — 6-7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, Divide; dgivaughn@gmail.com or bevhawpe@gmail.com.
• • •
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Tai Chi — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
THURSDAYS AND SATURDAYS
Free Income Tax Preparation — Teller County VITA prepares income taxes for free on Thursdays in Woodland Park and two Saturdays in Cripple Creek. For appointments, call 719-203-1265 or email TellerCountyVITA@gmail.com.
• • •
FRIDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.