FRIDAY, MARCH 17 AND 31

Bingo — Sponsored by the Teller Senior Coalition, 10-11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak Community Center, Divide. Registration: 719-687-3330, Ext. 6.

MARCH 11

St. Patrick's Day Parade — Noon-2 p.m., Tejon Street; csstpats.com/parade-information.

MARCH 4

Pearl's Follies — To benefit the Old Homestead House Museum, 5:30 p.m., Cripple Creek Elks Lodge, 375 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $30. Tickets: oldhomesteadhouse.com/pearls-follies.

MARCH 19

Meet a Wolf Day — 4-6 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $40, $20 for ages 8-11. Registration: 719-687-9742.

MARCH 23

Life Line Screenings — Golden Bell Camp and Conference, 380 County Road 512, Divide, $159 and up. Registration: 877-237-1287, lifelinescreening.com.

ONGOING

DAILY

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.

MONDAYS

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

TUESDAYS

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

FIRST TUESDAYS

Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.

SECOND TUESDAYS

Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinnng room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

FIRST WEDNESDAYS

Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, banditsranch@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

THURSDAYS

Free Tax Preparation — Teller County VITA prepares IRS certified income tax returns for free in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. For appointments and more information, call 719-203-1265 or email TellerCountyVITA@gmail.com.

SATURDAYS

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. Saturdays, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

