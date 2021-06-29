SUNDAY
Annual Cemetery Crawl — 1-3 p.m., 540 Manor Drive, Woodland Park; 686-7512.
4th of July Symphony on Your Porch — With the Colorado Springs Symphony. Go online for times and events: cos4thofjuly.org.
• • •
MONDAY-JULY 9
Summer Family Bible Conference — Hosted by Charis Bible College, Woodland Park. Registration required: tinyurl.com/f8w6zu4t.
• • •
JULY 17
Woodland Park 5K and 10K Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30-11:30 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Stollers can complete both walks, wheelchairs can complete 5K with some difficulty, leashed pets allowed on trail, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
• • •
JULY 28
Teller County WWRR Veterans Memorial Roll of Honor Dedication Ceremony — 9-10 a.m., Arthur B. Wallace Park, Victor Avenue and Second Street, Victor; tinyurl.com/7exsnzcw.
• • •
JULY 31
Annual Bronc Day Celebration — Ute Pass Historical Society at the Land Office by the Lake, Green Mountain Falls; 686-7512.
• • •
AUG. 7
Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller county, food, wine and music, noon-8:30 p.m., Memorial Park, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park, $25-$60. Tickets required: vinoandnotes.com/tickets-2.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 15
Historical Display — Brockhurst Ranch — Presented by the Ute Pass Historical Society, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 686-7512.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Woodland Park Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park; 400-9986, wpfarmersmarket.com.
