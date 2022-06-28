THROUGH MONDAY
Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.
• • •
THURSDAY
Osborn Cabin Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Black Bear Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Pirate Dogs of the Sea — With Denise Gard and her famous Border Collies Joey & Kira, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
History of Mining in Pikes Peak Region — 8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
FRIDAY
Pirate Dogs of the Sea — With Denise Gard and her famous Border Collies Joey & Kira, 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
SATURDAY
Rock N’ Roll BBQ Fundraiser — To benefit 4 Mile Fire Station, with music by Sound Advice, 5-10 p.m., 8437 County Road, 11, Florissant; 4milefire.com/events.
• • •
SUNDAY
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 1 and 5 p.m., Green Box Arts, 6990 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
• • •
MONDAY
All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast — 8-11 a.m., Senior Center, 312 N. Center St., Woodland Park, $8 to benefit the Senior Center; 719-687-3877, woodlandparkseniors.com.
Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration — Memorial Park, Woodland Park; woodlandparkchamber.com/copy-of-community-calendar.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
• • •
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Tai Chi — 9 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Books and Babies — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and board games 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
• • •
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Tai Chi — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FRIDAYS
Storytime with Miss Beth — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
SATURDAYS
History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m., except during Donkey Derby Days, trolley leaves from and returns to parking lot in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
• • •
SATURDAYS-SUNDAYS
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.