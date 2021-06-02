Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
SATURDAY
Woodland Park Senior Center Rummage Sale — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 21 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; woodlandparkseniors.com.
Memorial for Homestead’s Famous Madame Pearl DeVere — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Old Homestead House Museum, 353 E. Myers Ave., Cripple Creek. Museum $1 off ($6), special guest sharing the story of Pearl, we will be handing out “pearl” necklaces to our guests and possible photo opportunities with Pearl and others; 689-9090.
• • •
JUNE 12
Woodland Park Senior Center High Tea — With music by The Harvey Girls from the Gold Camp Victorian Society and the Altitooters flute ensemble, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Swiss Chalet, 19263 Highway 25, Woodland Park, $20 (non-member of WPSO or GCVS), includes lunch and entertainment. Reservations required: 687-3877.
• • •
JUNE 16-18
Kingdom Business Summit — Opportunities to learn, grow and network with world-class thought leaders and experts in the business world, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, go online for costs. Registration required: andrewwommackministries.regfox.com/kingdom-business-summit-2021.
• • •
JUNE 18-20
Victor Gem and Mineral Outdoor Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Victor; stcfg.com.
