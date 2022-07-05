FRIDAY
Outlook Ridge Sketching Hike — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Knots and Lashing — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Wild About Elk — 8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
SATURDAY
Bear Aware Roving Program — 1-2:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Comfort Station, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Sunset Hike — 7:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Music at the Depot — With vendors, food and drink, Black Rose Band, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Greg Brazill, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and historical portrayal 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek; 719-689-9540.
• • •
SATURDAY, JULY 22 AND 30
Archery — For ages 8 and older, 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
SUNDAY
Tree Cookie Crafts — 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
MONDAY
Wapiti Nature Trail Hike — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Wapiti Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
TUESDAY AND JULY 18
Pond Safari — 10 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. July 18, Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
• • •
MONDAY
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Tai Chi — 9 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Books and Babies — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and board games 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
• • •
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Tai Chi — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FRIDAYS
Storytime with Miss Beth — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
SATURDAYS
History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m., except during Donkey Derby Days, trolley leaves from and returns to parking lot in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
• • •
WEEKENDS
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.