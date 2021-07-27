THURSDAY
Cahill Loop Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
Junior Ranger Adventure — 1-2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
History of How Colorado Became a State — Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required. Call for time, 687-2366.
FRIDAY
Pond Safari — 10-11:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
Nature Crafts — 2-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
Sunset Hike — 7-8:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
SATURDAY
Rock Pond Hike — 8-11:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
Fly Fishing — 10-11:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
Camp Bingo — 11 a.m.-noon, Mueller State Park, Lost Pond Picnic Area, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
Campfire Cooking — 7-8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Lost Pond Picnic Area, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 687-2366.
COS 150: Downtown Celebration — With parade, fan fest and more; coloradosprings.gov/COS150DowntownCelebration.
Annual Bronc Day Celebration — Ute Pass Historical Society at the Land Office by the Lake, Green Mountain Falls; 686-7512.
MONDAY
Keep Calm and Color On Adult Coloring Club — 10-11:30 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
Read Amok Book Club — Theme is beach, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
TUESDAY
Woodland Park Adult Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
AUG. 4
Not So Young Adult Book Club — 11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, teen room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration required: 687-9281.
Family Program: Newspaper Sunflowers — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
Teen Craft Club — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration required: 687-9281.
THROUGH AUG. 15
Historical Display — Brockhurst Ranch — Presented by the Ute Pass Historical Society, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 686-7512.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Woodland Park Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park; 400-9986, wpfarmersmarket.com.
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Storytime with Ms. Beth — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.