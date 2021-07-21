FRIDAY
Movie Above the Clouds — 8:20 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center Lawn at Midland Pavilion, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/woodlandparkrootsproject.
• • •
SATURDAY
Pearl DeVere Day Celebration and Bed Race — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Old Homestead House, 353 Myers Ave., Cripple Creek, free for spectators; tinyurl.com/fx6kuhn4.
• • •
JULY 28
Teller County WWRR Veterans Memorial Roll of Honor Dedication Ceremony — 9-10 a.m., Arthur B. Wallace Park, Victor Avenue and Second Street, Victor; tinyurl.com/7exsnzcw.
• • •
JULY 31
COS 150: Downtown Celebration — With parade, fan fest and more; coloradosprings.gov/COS150DowntownCelebration.
Annual Bronc Day Celebration — Ute Pass Historical Society at the Land Office by the Lake, Green Mountain Falls; 686-7512.
• • •
AUG. 7
Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, food, wine and music, noon-8:30 p.m., Memorial Park, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park, $25-$60. Tickets required: vinoandnotes.com/tickets-2.
• • •
AUG. 7-8
Mountain Arts Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 8, on the green between Ute Pass Cultural Center and Woodland Park Library, Woodland Park; themountainartists.org.
• • •
AUG. 11
Touch-A-Truck-Day — 10 a.m.-noon, Meadow Wood Sports Complex, 2000 Evergreen Heights Drive, Woodland Park; facebook.com/tretouchatruck.
• • •
AUG. 27
Movie Above the Clouds — 7:40 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center Lawn at Midland Pavilion, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/woodlandparkrootsproject.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 15
Historical Display — Brockhurst Ranch — Presented by the Ute Pass Historical Society, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 686-7512.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Woodland Park Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park; 400-9986, wpfarmersmarket.com.
