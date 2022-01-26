WEDNESDAY
Craft and Create Adult Program — 10 a.m.-noon, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, www.soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and Scrabble 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
• • •
SECOND AND FOURTH WEDNESDAYS
Faith Based Cancer Support Group — 6-7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, Divide; dgivaughn@gmail.com or bevhawpe@gmail.com.
• • •
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST THURSDAYS
GOD Talk — Watch a video and discuss with your peers, 4-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
THURSDAYS AND SATURDAYS
Free Income Tax Preparation — Teller County VITA prepares income taxes for free on Thursdays in Woodland Park and two Saturdays in Cripple Creek. For appointments, call 719-203-1265 or email TellerCountyVITA@gmail.com.
• • •
FRIDAYS
Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.