MONDAY
Roman Judea: From the Maccabees to the Jewish Revolt — Free lecture series, 6-7 p.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1011 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park; mt-viewumc.org.
• • •
FEB. 18-26
Cripple Creek Ice Festival — Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
• • •
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.
• • •
FIRST WEDNESDAYS
Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, banditsranch@gmail.com.
• • •
WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS
Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.
• • •
SATURDAYS
History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. March 27-Sept. 3 and except during Donkey Derby Days, trolley leaves from and returns to parking lot in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
• • •
