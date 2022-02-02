THURSDAY
Keep Calm and Color On Adult Coloring Club — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
FRIDAY
Family Craft Day — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Night Sky Program — 7 to 9 p.m., Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, meet on the front patio of the visitor center. Free with park entrance ($10 per adult; 15 and younger are free); 719-748-3253, nps.gov/flfo.
• • •
FEB. 9 AND 24
Teen Anime Club — 3:45-5:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, young adult room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FEB. 10
Yarnia Knitting and Crocheting Club — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Senior Circle Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park;719- 687-9281.
• • •
FEB. 11 AND 12
Winter Book Sale — Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 12., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FEB. 14
Read Amok Book Club — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
FEB. 16
Florissant Bookworms — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Teen Craft Club — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration: 719-687-9281, ext. 112.
• • •
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Books and Babies — Storytime for babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
ESL Class — For those learning English, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
• • •
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
• • •
TUESDAYS & THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and board games 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
• • •
SECOND & FOURTH WEDNESDAYS
Faith Based Cancer Support Group — 6-7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, Divide; email dgivaughn@gmail.com or bevhawpe@gmail.com.
• • •
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
THURSDAYS & SATURDAYS
Free Income Tax Preparation — Teller County VITA prepares income taxes for low-income residents for free on Thursdays in Woodland Park and two Saturdays in Cripple Creek. For Appointments, call 719-203-1265 or email TellerCountyVITA@gmail.com.
• • •
FRIDAYS
Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.