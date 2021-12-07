THURSDAY
Story Time with Mrs. Claus — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s department, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Yarnia Knitting and Crocheting Club — 10 a.m.-noon, Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Senior Circle Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719- 687-9281.
Free Legal Clinic — 2-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, young adult room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Limited space. Call and leave message with name and phone number for a call back to schedule an appointment: 719-687-9281.
FRIDAY
Story Time with Mrs. Claus — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
SATURDAY
”Bethlehem Revisited” — A living Nativity scene, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Four Mile Community Church, 6503 County Road 11, Florissant. From 5:30 to 6 p.m, visitors may walk through and visit with characters from the Bible and pet the animals. Drive through to view the scene from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Refreshments available in church fellowship hall. All visitors receive a free gift. Info: Call Pastor Steve Randall at 907-617-1827.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
”The Heart of Christmas” — 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park; $35, $20 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger. Tickets required: heartofchristmas.org.
SUNDAY
Woodland Park Wind Symphony Christmas Concert Gala — With reception, cash bar, announcement of Christmas House Decorating Contest and more, 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
MONDAY
Read Amok Book Club — 11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
DEC. 15
Teen Craft Club — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration: 719-687-9281, ext. 112.
DEC. 18
”Bethlehem Revisited” — A living Nativity scene, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Four Mile Community Church, 6503 County Road 11, Florissant. From 5:30 to 6 p.m, visitors may walk through and visit with characters from the Bible and pet the animals. Drive through to view the scene from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Refreshments available in church fellowship hall. All visitors receive a free gift. Info: Call Pastor Steve Randall at 907-617-1827.
DEC. 28
Introduction to a free community-wide workshop, S.T.O.P. — Spiritually Take Off Pounds — 10 a.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. The community workshop will be held weekly from 10-11:30 a.m Tuesdays for five consecutive weeks starting Jan. 11. Cost of the workshop is $10 for materials. Info: 719-687-6823.
THROUGH DEC. 17
Lighter Side of Christmas Gingerbread House Contest/Display — Drop off new or gently used mittens, hats and scarves for local families, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281, rampart.colibraries.org.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Good Enough to Gift Used Book Sale — Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Lake George Public Library, $1 for hardcovers, 25 cents for paperbacks and children’s books; 719-748-3812.
Giving Tuesdays for Nonprofits in Teller County — giveinteller.eventbrite.com.
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Conversational English with Emilia Paul — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration required: 719-687-9281, ext. 103.
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and Scrabble 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST THURSDAYS
GOD Talk — Watch a video and discuss with your peers, 4-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
