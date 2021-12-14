THURSDAY
Teen Talk About Travel — For ages 12-18, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, young adult room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Live Nativity — 5-8 p.m., Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park; 719-635-111, awmi.net/events.
FRIDAY
Friends at the Table Cookbook Club — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
MONDAY
Elk Meadow to Murphy’s Cut Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Teller County Vaccine Mobile Bus — Noon-6 p.m., Teller County Public Health & Environment east parking lot, 11115 W. Highway 24, Divide. Appointments: tellercovid.com/vaccine-scheduling.
DEC. 22
Craft and Create Adult Program — 1 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Anime Club — 3:45-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, young adult room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Lighter Side of Christmas Gingerbread House Contest/Display — Drop off new or gently used mittens, hats and scarves for local families, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281, rampart.colibraries.org.
THROUGH DEC. 30
Mitten Tree — Drop off new or gently used mittens, hats and scarves for local families, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Good Enough to Gift Used Book Sale — Noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Lake George Public Library, $1 for hardcovers, 25 cents for paperbacks and children’s books; 719-748-3812.
Giving Tuesdays for Nonprofits in Teller County — giveinteller.eventbrite.com.
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Conversational English with Emilia Paul — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration required: 719-687-9281, ect. 103.
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and Scrabble 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
SECOND AND FOURTH WEDNESDAYS
Faith Based Cancer Support Group — 6-7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, Divide; dgivaughn@gmail.com or bevhawpe@gmail.com.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST THURSDAYS
GOD Talk — Watch a video and discuss with your peers, 4-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.