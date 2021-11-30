THURSDAY
Keep Calm and Color On Adult Coloring Club — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
FRIDAY
Teen Decorating Party — For ages 12-18, 3:45-5:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Winter Day & City Tree Lighting — With hot chocolate and pictures with Santa, 3:30-5:30 p.m., with tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park; city-woodlandpark.org/winterday.
FRIDAY-DEC. 30
Mitten Tree — Drop off new or gently used mittens, hats and scarves for local families, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
SATURDAY-DEC. 17
Lighter Side of Christmas Gingerbread House Contest/Display — Drop off new or gently used mittens, hats and scarves for local families, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281, rampart.colibraries.org.
SUNDAY
Snazzy Jazzy Christmas — Presented by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony with Swing Factory and In-House Band, 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
TUESDAY
Woodland Park Book Club for Adults — 10:30 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Nonprofit Cooperative Gathering — All nonprofit leaders welcome, 4-6 p.m., Reserve-Out Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.
DEC. 8
Family Program — Make a card for a senior citizen in our community, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
DEC. 8 AND 22
Anime Club — 3:45-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, young adult room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Giving Tuesdays for Nonprofits in Teller County — giveinteller.eventbrite.com.
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Conversational English with Emilia Paul — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration required: 719-687-9281, ect. 103.
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and Scrabble 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST THURSDAYS
GOD Talk — Watch a video and discuss with your peers, 4-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
