THURSDAY
Geer Pond Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Lost Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Prehistory of the Pikes Peak Region — 7:30-9 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
FRIDAY
Archery — 1-3 pm., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Nature Crafts — 2-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Movie Above the Clouds — 7:40 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center Lawn at Midland Pavilion, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/woodlandparkrootsproject.
SATURDAY
Outlook Ridge Mash Up Hike — 8-11:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Mountain View Walk to Cure Diabetes — To benefit JDRF, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mountain View Adventure Park, Cripple Creek. Registration: fundraise.jdrf.org.
Skins and Skulls — 3-4:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
A Night Under the Stars — 8-10 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
MONDAY
Wildlife Safety Hike — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
TUESDAY
Animals of Mueller Touch Table — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
SEPT. 1
No So Young Adult Book Reading Club — 11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, teen room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
Family Craft Day — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
Teen Craft Club — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration: 687-9281.
SEPT. 2
Keep Calm and Color On Adult Coloring Club — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
SEPT. 3
Cowboy Music and Poetry — In the Shadow of Pikes Peak — Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $10 free for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, contact Donna, 640-6721, 687-2300, hattondonna3@gmail.com.
SEPT. 6
Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire Department Fire Department Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser — 7-11:30 a.m., 15000 Westcreek Drive, Woodland Park, donations accepted; 303-647-2361.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Woodland Park Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park; 400-9986, wpfarmersmarket.com.
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for ages 2 and younger, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
FIRST THURSDAYS
GOD Talk — Watch a video and discuss with your peers, 4-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Storytime for Preschoolers — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.