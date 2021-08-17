THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Woodland Park Gem and Jewelry Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., between Walmart and Safeway, 19250 E. Highway 24, Woodland Park; woodlandparkrockandgemshow.com.
FRIDAY
Teen Cookie Decorating Back to School Sugar Rush — For ages 12-18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, teen room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
Friends at the Table Cookbook Club — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
Tracks and Trailing — 2-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Wilderness Survival Presentation — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
34th Annual Veterans Remembrance Ceremony — 12:30 p.m., Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park; theveteransrally.org.
FRIDAY AND AUG. 27
Fly Fishing — 10 a.m.-noon, Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
SATURDAY
School Pond Hike — 8-10 a.m., Mueller State Park, School Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Forest Bathing — 9-11:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Camp Cooking — 11 a.m.-12:30 pm., Mueller State Park, Lost Pond Picnic Area, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Archery — 1-3 pm., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Raptor Center — 7-8 pm., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
SUNDAY
Make Your Own Track — 10 a.m.-noon, Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
MONDAY
Cahill Loop Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Pond Safari — 1-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Smokey Hike — 2-4 p.m., Mueller State Park, Lost Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
AUG. 25
Watercolor Painting — 2-3:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Harmonica Man — 7-8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheatre, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
AUG. 26
Geer Pond Hike — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Lost Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
Prehistory of the Pikes Peak Region — 7:30-9 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide; 687-2366.
AUG. 27
Movie Above the Clouds — 7:40 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center Lawn at Midland Pavilion, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/woodlandparkrootsproject.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Woodland Park Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park; 400-9986, wpfarmersmarket.com.
ONGOING
MONDAYS
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
TUESDAYS
Books and Babies — Storytime for babies and toddlers, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Storytime with Ms. Beth — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 748-3939.
