THURSDAY
Bacon Rock Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Homestead Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Paper-Making — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Women as Leaders in Colorado History — 8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, Salute to American Veterans Veterans Rally and POW/MIA Recognition Ride — Woodland Park. Go online for events: theveteransrally.org.
FRIDAY
Trail Run — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
Hug a Tree — For ages 5 and older, 2 p.m., Camper Services, Homestead Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
SATURDAY
Western Heritage Day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
SUNDAY
Mountain Lion Roving Program — 10-11:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Comfort Station, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
MONDAY
Bird Walk — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
AUG. 24
Nobel Cabin Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Black Bear Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
MONDAY
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Tai Chi — 9 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Books and Babies — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dining room, 166 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Tai Chi — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Woodland Park Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Sept. 30, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park; wpfarmersmarket.com.
Storytime with Miss Beth — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
SATURDAYS
History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m., except during Donkey Derby Days, trolley leaves from and returns to parking lot in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.
SATURDAYS-SUNDAYS
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
