THROUGH JUNE 1

Call for Entries — The Mountain Artists are accepting entries for the 38thth annual Mountain Arts Festival schedule August 12 and 13 in Woodland Park. Applications available at themountainartists.org or call 719-401-2301 for information.

WEDNESDAY

Engineering Days for Kids — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Children’s Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Becky Watling, 719-687-9281, beckyw@rampartlibrarydistrict.org.

Bubble Painting for Teens — 3:45-5:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Teen Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Becky Watling, 719-687-9281, beckyw@rampartlibrarydistrict.org.

SATURDAY

Wildlife Photography Lessons — With Steven Krull, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Teen Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Becky Watling, 719-687-9281, beckyw@rampartlibrarydistrict.org.

Open house — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Westside Gallery, 300 West Lake Ave. #1, Woodland Park, This is an art studio space for the community. Art classes are also taught here. Visit the space on April 8th to learn more.

Bird walk — Join wildlife biologist and author Joe LaFleur for a free guided bird walk in Green Mountain Falls from 8-9 a.m. Meet in front of the Painted Bear store, binoculars suggested, ages 5 and up. For more info call 719-301-8801. In the event of extreme weather (severe rain and/or snow) the walk will be cancelled. To stay informed, register by emailing joe@betterbirdwatching.com.

MONDAY-MAY 8

Christianity in the First Century — Historical Lecture Series — 6-7 p.m. Mondays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park; tinyurl.com/2p94apjb.

APRIL 12

Walk and Talk with a Doc with UCHealth — 11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Registration: Mary Duran 719-365-8061, mary.duran@uchealth.org.

ONGOING

DAILY

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.

MONDAYS

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

TUESDAYS

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

FIRST TUESDAYS

Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.

SECOND TUESDAYS

Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9:30 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

WEDNESDAYS

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

FIRST WEDNESDAYS

Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, banditsranch@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

THURSDAYS

Free Tax Preparation — Teller County VITA prepares IRS certified income tax returns for free in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. For Appointments and more information, call 719-203-1265 or Email TellerCountyVITA@gmail.com.

SATURDAYS

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. Saturdays, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive, Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

SECOND SATURDAYS

Lake George Gem & Mineral Club — 9 a.m. April-October, 10 a.m. November-March, Lake George Charter School, Lake George; lggmclub.org.

To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.