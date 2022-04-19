SATURDAY
Baking with Grace — Mommy & Me Cake Decorating Class — 11 a.m., Rhapsody, 121 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $50. Registration: 719-344-4505.
Family Earth Day Events — 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, children’s activity room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
A Day of Hope — Free raffle gifts, live music & skits and encouraging stories, noon-4 p.m., Memorial Park Pavilion, 412 N. Park St., Woodland Park; adayofhope4u.wixsite.com/hope.
• • •
SUNDAY
Woodland Park Wind Symphony Concert — 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; Craig Harms, 719-687-2210.
• • •
APRIL 27
Craft and Create Adult Program — 1-3 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Teen Anime Club — 3:45-5:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, young adult room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
APRIL 28
Family Movie Night — “Pocketful of Miracles,” 1:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, large meeting room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
APRIL 28-30
Munchkin Market of Woodland Park — 5-8 p.m. April 28, noon-7 p.m. April 29, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 30, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org/munchkin-market.
• • •
APRIL 29
Painting — Mother’s Day Fingerprint Flowers — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
MAY 7
Kidsfest — Early Childhood Festival — 9 a.m.-noon, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; tre.org/event/kidsfest.
• • •
ONGOING
DAILY
Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.
• • •
MONDAYS
Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant; facebook.com/sunmountainyoga.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
• • •
TUESDAYS
Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.
Books and Babies — For ages 2 and younger, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
ESL Class — For those learning English, 12:30 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Colorado Room, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
• • •
FIRST TUESDAYS
Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or khare@alz.org.
SECOND TUESDAYS
Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9-10:15 a.m., 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 100, conference room, Woodland Park; 719-233-9902, soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Online available: call for ZOOM link.
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with bingo 10:30 a.m. and board games 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Mexican Train board game 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3583.
SECOND AND FOURTH WEDNESDAYS
Faith Based Cancer Support Group — 6-7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, Divide; email dgivaughn@gmail.com or bevhawpe@gmail.com.
THURSDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Tai Chi — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
FRIDAYS
Preschool Storytime — 10 a.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
Tai Chi — 10-11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-687-9281.
Family Fun Fridays — 2-4 p.m., Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant; 719-748-3939.
