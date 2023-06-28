WEDNESDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

THURSDAY

Dynamite Jog — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Mexican Train board game at 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

Tree Identification Hike — 3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Wapiti Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

History of Railroads in Pikes Peak Region — 8:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY

Fly Fishing Clinic — 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Knee High to Nature — Sensory activities for ages 3-5, 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Star Party — 8:30-10:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY-JULY 15

Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.

• • •

SATURDAY

Bird Walk and Program — Bird walk, 8-9 a.m., Manitou Lake, north of Woodland Park, $10 per vehicle, binoculars suggested, for ages five and older. Audio-visual program, 10-11 a.m. Lake George Public Library; 719-301-8801, betterbirdwatching.com.

Spirits of Sunnyside Walking Tour — 10 a.m., Sunnyside Cemetery, Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Stranger Side of Victor Walking Tour — 3:30 p.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. Trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Four Mile Fire Protection District July 4th BBQ — With silent auction, music, games and more, 5-10 p.m., 8437 Teller CR 11, Florissant, $20, $10 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; 772-672-1233, 4milefire.com.

• • •

MONDAY

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

• • •

TUESDAY

Senior Center July 4th Pancake Breakfast — 8-11 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center, 321 Pine St., Woodland Park, $8, $2 for ages 6 and younger; woodlandparkseniors.com, [email protected].

Gold Camp 4th — Family activities, live music, vendors, fireworks and more, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com/cripple-creek-events.

Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration — Food, games, music and more, Memorial Park, Woodland Park; woodlandparkchamber.com/copy-of-community-calendar.

• • •

ONGOING

Pearl DeVere Day Bed Race — Registration open for July 22 event, Cripple Creek, $30 per team with own bed, $40 with bed provided; oldhomesteadhouse.com/pearl-devere-day.

“Girl of the Golden West” — Through Aug. 6, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for dates, times and prices; funkylittletheater.org.

“We Will Rock You” — Through Aug. 12, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for dates, times and prices; funkylittletheater.org.

• • •

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.