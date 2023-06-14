WEDNESDAY

Pond Safari — 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Life Line Screening — Various health screenings, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $159 and up. Registration: 1-877-237-1287, lifelinescreening.com.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup — Rocky Mountain’s largest Mustang event, Cripple Creek; rockymountainmustangroundup.org.

• • •

THURSDAY

Alpaca Shearing — With donut and coffee breakfast, 7-9 a.m., Rampart Reserve, 1901 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, $10. Registration: tinyurl.com/yrzzmef4.

Sketch Hike — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Preacher’s Hollow Trail Jog — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Mexican Train board game at 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

Meet a Wolf — 4-5:30 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $40, $20 for ages 6-11. Registration: 719-687-9742.

History of Fur Trade in Pikes Peak Region — 8:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Dark Sky Hike — 9 p.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY

Fly Fishing Clinic — 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

Nature Crafts — For ages 3 and older, 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

F.U.N.: Furs and Useful Noggins — 7:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Gem and Mineral Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown, Victor; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

• • •

FRIDAY-AUG. 5

”Girl of the Golden West” — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for dates, times and prices; funkylittletheater.org.

• • •

SATURDAY

Crystal Reservoir bird walk — 8:30 am-9:30am. Join local birding expert, Joe LaFleur, for a guided nature walk at Crystal Reservoir on the Pikes Peak Highway. Learn to identify the Pikes Peak birds by sight and sound, while also learning about the flowers, plants and trees. $5 entry fee for each adult.

Spirits of Sunnyside Walking Tour — 10 a.m., Sunnyside Cemetery, Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Archery for Beginners — For ages 8 and older, 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

First Aid/AED/CPR Training — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Registration: 719-687-3868.

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

3rd Annual Celebration — Cake, refreshments and music by Cari Dell, noon-3 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 719-401-2301.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. Trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Owl Pellets — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

S’mores Stories — 8:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Stranger Side of Victor Walking Tour — 3:30 p.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

SUNDAY

Father’s Day with the Wolves — Breakfast burritos, raffle and tour, 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $40, $20 for ages 6-11. Registration: 719-687-9742.

Tracks Tables — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

• • •

MONDAY

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

School Pond Hike — 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, School Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Fire Ecology — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

TUESDAY

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

Fly Fishing Clinic — For ages 8 and older, 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with bingo 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

• • •

TUESDAY-JUNE 30

Kids Summer Arts Camp — For students in grades 1-5, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, Green Box, 6990 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls, $200. Registration: greenboxarts.org.

• • •

ONGOING

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.