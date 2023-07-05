WEDNESDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, [email protected].

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Symphony Above the Clouds — Live symphony music and drone show; woodlandparkchamber.com/copy-of-community-calendar.

• • •

THURSDAY

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Mexican Train board game at 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

Meet a Wolf — 4-5:30 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $40, $20 for ages 6-11, no one younger than 6 allowed. Registration: 719-687-9742.

• • •

FRIDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

• • •

FRIDAY AND JULY 21

Bingo — Sponsored by the Teller Senior Coalition, 10-11:30 a.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, 69 County Road 5, Divide. Registration: 719-687-3330, Ext. 6.

• • •

SATURDAY

Lake George Gem & Mineral Club — 9 a.m., Lake George Charter School, Lake George; lggmclub.org.

Pikes Peak or Bust Parade — 11 a.m., downtown Colorado Springs; pikespeakorbust.org.

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. Trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

MONDAY

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

• • •

MONDAY-JULY 31

The Triumph of Christianity: The Pivotal Fourth Century — 6 p.m. Mondays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park; 719-687-3868, mountainviewumcwp.com. Or on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88223183875.

• • •

TUESDAY

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9:30 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with bingo 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

• • •

TUESDAY-JULY 15

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo — Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25 and up. Tickets: pikespeakorbust.org.

• • •

ONGOING

Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, through July 15, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.

Pearl DeVere Day Bed Race — Registration open for July 22 event, Cripple Creek, $30 per team with own bed, $40 with bed provided; oldhomesteadhouse.com/pearl-devere-day.

“Girl of the Golden West” — Through Aug. 6, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for dates, times and prices; funkylittletheater.org.

“We Will Rock You” — Through Aug. 12, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for dates, times and prices; funkylittletheater.org.

• • •

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.