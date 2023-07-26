WEDNESDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

Pond Safari — 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Tracking & Trailing — For ages 6 and older, 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

AA Meeting — 7 p.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, enter at back of church; coloradospringsaa.org.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

THURSDAY

Homestead Trail Jog — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Homestead Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Wapiti Guided Hike — 9:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Wapiti Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Mexican Train board game at 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

AA Meeting — 6 p.m., Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; coloradospringsaa.org.

History of Ghost Towns — 8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

Geology of Colorado — 3:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, outside the Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

All About Bats — 8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

“The Little Mermaid” — Presented by Jr. Woodland Players, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Woodland Park High School, 151 Panther Way, Woodland Park, $15, $10 for ages 65 and older and 8 years and younger. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2tt9ktae.

• • •

SATURDAY

Bronc Day — 7-10 a.m. pancake breakfast, 9-3 p.m. vendors, food trucks and more, 10 a.m. parade, Green Mountain Falls; broncdayfestival.org.

Florissant Heritage Day — 7-11 a.m., pancake breakfast, Florissant Fire Station No. 1; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., indoor and outdoor vendors, ice cream tent and historic teacherage displays at Old Schoolhouse, Florissant Grange No. 420; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., displays of the history of Florissant and gems and minerals from the area, Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Lake George Gem and Mineral Club lapidary presentation, Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum parking lot; 10-11 a.m., memorial and historical tour, Florissant Pioneer Cemetery; self-guided tours available at 1978 Hornbek Homestead Museum; florissantfire.com.

Bird Walk — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Wildflower Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Lost Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Fly Fishing Clinic — For ages 8 and older, 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Preacher’s Hollow Hike — 2:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Live Birds of Prey — 7 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Teller County Society Public Shoot Days — Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Highway 81, Cripple Creek; tcss-co.org.

• • •

SUNDAY

AA Meeting — 9 a.m., VFW Building, 27637 N. Highway 67, Woodland Park; coloradospringsaa.org.

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

AA Meeting — 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 367 E. Carr St, Cripple Creek; coloradospringsaa.org.

Jazz in July — With Swing Factory and the In-House Big Band, cash bar reception at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Craig Harms, 719-661-6168.

• • •

MONDAY

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

The Triumph of Christianity: The Pivotal Fourth Century — 6 p.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park; 719-687-3868, mountainviewumcwp.com. Or on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88223183875.

AA Meeting — 7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, 69 County Road 5, Divide; coloradospringsaa.org.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

• • •

TUESDAY

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with bingo 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or [email protected].

• • •

ONGOING

“Girl of the Golden West” — Through Aug. 6, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for dates, times and prices; funkylittletheater.org.

“We Will Rock You” — Through Aug. 12, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for dates, times and prices; funkylittletheater.org.

• • •

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.

To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to [email protected]. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.