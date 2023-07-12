WEDNESDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

AA Meeting — 7 p.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, enter at back of church; coloradospringsaa.org.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

THURSDAY

Dynamite Jog — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Fly Fishing Clinic — For ages 8 and older, Mueller State Park, 10 a.m., Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Mexican Train board game at 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

AA Meeting — 6 p.m., Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; coloradospringsaa.org.

History of Tourism in Pikes Peak — 8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

Knots & Lashing — For ages 6 and older, 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Geology of Colorado — 3 p.m., Mueller State Park, outside the Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Constellation Overview — 7 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

S’more Stories — 8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Star Party — 8:30-10:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Gold Rush Days — Live music, food, beer, tractor pull, parade, mining games and more, Victor; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

• • •

SATURDAY

Wildflower Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Spirits of Sunnyside Walking Tour — 10 a.m., Sunnyside Cemetery, Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Victor Historic Home & Building Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., corner of Victor Avenue and 4th Street, Victor, $10, ages 12 and younger free with an adult. Purchase tickets day of event; victorheritagesociety.com.

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. Trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Geer Pond Hike — 2:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Black Bear Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Stranger Side of Victor Walking Tour — 3:30 p.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

SATURDAY-JULY 22

El Paso County Fair — El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.

• • •

SUNDAY

AA Meeting — 9 a.m., VFW Building, 27637 N. Highway 67, Woodland Park; coloradospringsaa.org.

Pond Safari — 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Potluck Singing — Noon, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Bring a finger food; 719-687-3868.

Wildflower Watercolors — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

AA Meeting — 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 367 E. Carr St, Cripple Creek; coloradospringsaa.org.

• • •

MONDAY

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

AA Meeting — 7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, 69 County Road 5, Divide; coloradospringsaa.org.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

• • •

MONDAY-JULY 31

The Triumph of Christianity: The Pivotal Fourth Century — 6 p.m. Mondays, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park; 719-687-3868, mountainviewumcwp.com. Or on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88223183875.

• • •

TUESDAY

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

Osborn Homestead Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Black Bear Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with bingo 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

• • •

ONGOING

Green Box Arts Festival — More than 50 performances, concerts, classes and more, through Saturday, Green Mountain Falls; greenboxarts.org.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo — Through Saturday, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25 and up. Tickets: pikespeakorbust.org.

Pearl DeVere Day Bed Race — Registration open for July 22 event, Cripple Creek, $30 per team with own bed, $40 with bed provided; oldhomesteadhouse.com/pearl-devere-day.

“Girl of the Golden West” — Through Aug. 6, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for dates, times and prices; funkylittletheater.org.

“We Will Rock You” — Through Aug. 12, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for dates, times and prices; funkylittletheater.org.

• • •

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.