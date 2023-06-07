WEDNESDAY

Sight and Sound Hike — 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, banditsranch@gmail.com.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

THURSDAY

Dynamite Jog — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Peak View Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Mexican Train board game at 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

History of Early Explorers and Military in the Pikes Peak Region — 8 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY

Bingo — Sponsored by the Teller Senior Coalition, 10-11:30 a.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, 69 County Road 5, Divide. Registration: 719-687-3330, Ext. 6.

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 10:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

Lunch with a Bear — For ages 3-6, 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Top of the World Rodeo — With mutton busting 6 p.m., live music and dance 7-10 p.m. Friday and pancake breakfast 7 a.m., rodeo 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Teller County Fairgrounds, Cripple Creek; street dance, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, district museum, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com/event/top-of-the-world-rodeo.

• • •

SATURDAY

Lake George Gem & Mineral Club — 9 a.m., Lake George Charter School, Lake George; lggmclub.org.

Rock Pond Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Rock Pond Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Llamaste Yoga — Outdoors beginner’s yoga class with our friendly alpacas and llamas, 10-11 a.m., Rampart Reserve, 1901 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, $15. Registration: tinyurl.com/2fsse4yv.

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Charity Cornhole Event — Hosted by the Woodland Park Pikes Peak Lions Club to benefit Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, noon, Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Registration: Text 314-276-0648.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. Trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Sight and Sound Hike — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Paramount Catamounts — 8:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

SUNDAY

Track Tables — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

Making Friends with Your Creative Process — With author Linda Seger, 2 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Reservations: 719-401-2301.

• • •

MONDAY

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Lost Pond Hike — 2 p.m., Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

• • •

TUESDAY

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

Bird Walk — 8:30 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9:30 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with bingo 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

Middle School Shakespeare Camp — In collaboration with Theatreworks, for students in grades 6-8, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, Green Box, 6990 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls, $100. Registration: greenboxarts.org. Through June 23.

• • •

ONGOING

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.