WEDNESDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Owl Pellets — 2-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

AA Meeting — 7 p.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, enter at back of church; coloradospringsaa.org.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

THURSDAY

Fly Fishing Clinic — For ages 8 and older, 10-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Mexican Train board game at 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

Osborn Loop Hike — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mueller State Park, Black Bear Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

AA Meeting — 6 p.m., Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; coloradospringsaa.org.

How Colorado Became a State — 7:30-8:45 p.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY

Bingo — Sponsored by the Teller Senior Coalition, 10-11:30 a.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, 69 County Road 5, Divide. Registration: 719-687-3330, Ext. 6.

• • •

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

“A Night of Edgar Allen Poe” — 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15.85; funkylittletheater.org.

• • •

SATURDAY

Bird Walk and Presentation — With wildlife biologist, Joe LaFleur, walk, 8:30-9:30 a.m., meet at American Eagles upper parking lot for walk on Grouse Mountain trails, binoculars suggested, for ages five and older. Audio-visual program, with LaFleur signing his new Teller County bird guide, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor. Walk limited to 20 people, presentation limited to 30 people. First come, first serve, 719-301-8801.

Spirits of Sunnyside Walking Tour — 10 a.m., Sunnyside Cemetery, Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Stranger Side of Victor Walking Tour — 3:30 p.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off and Balloon Glow — Memorial Park, Colorado Springs; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.

• • •

SUNDAY

AA Meeting — 9 a.m., VFW Building, 27637 N. Highway 67, Woodland Park; coloradospringsaa.org.

AA Meeting — 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 367 E. Carr St., Cripple Creek; coloradospringsaa.org.

• • •

SUNDAY-MONDAY

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

• • •

TUESDAY

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with bingo 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

Woodland Park Virtual Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m. Registration: alz.org/crf, 800-272-3900 or [email protected].

• • •

ONGOING

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.

• • •

To list an event taking place in the 80829, 80809, 80813, 80814, 80816, 80819, 80826, 80827, 80860, 80863, 80866 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to [email protected]. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.