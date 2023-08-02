WEDNESDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

Evening Adult Fiction Book Club — 5-6 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; Diane, [email protected].

AA Meeting — 7 p.m., Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, enter at back of church; coloradospringsaa.org.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

THURSDAY

Peak View Pond Micro-Hike — 9-10:15 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with Mexican Train board game at 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

Meet a Wolf — 4-5:30 p.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $40, $20 for ages 6-11, no one under age of 6 allowed. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Prowling Cats — 5-6 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

AA Meeting — 6 p.m., Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; coloradospringsaa.org.

Influential Women in CO History — 8-9:15 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY

Gentle Yoga — Led by Nancy Stannard, RYT, 9:30 a.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, 111 N. Baldwin St., Woodland Park. Mats and props supplied; 719-687-5233, city-woodlandpark.org.

Dynamite Cabin Hike — 2-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Colorado Mining — 8-9 p.m., Mueller State Park, Amphitheater, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• • •

FRIDAY AND AUG. 18

Bingo — Sponsored by the Teller Senior Coalition, 10-11:30 a.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, 69 County Road 5, Divide. Registration: 719-687-3330, Ext. 6.

• • •

SATURDAY

Spirits of Sunnyside Walking Tour — 10 a.m., Sunnyside Cemetery, Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Fly Fishing Clinic — For ages 8 and older, 10-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Dragonfly Pond, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, noon, Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park. go online for prices. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com.

History Comes Alive — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, noon, Cripple Creek Pocket Park, Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Trolley Tours — Presented by the Gold Camp Victorian Society, 1 p.m. trolley leaves from, and returns to, parking lot, in front of the Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $15 tickets may be purchased online, or on a space available basis, in person; goldcampvictoriansociety.org.

Cahill Loop Hike — 2-3 p.m., Mueller State Park, Grouse Mountain Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Stranger Side of Victor Walking Tour — 3:30 p.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15, $12.50 for each additional ticket. Registration: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Learn the Burn — Learn what wildfires do for the forest and wildlife, 8-9 p.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Guided Bus Tours of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District — Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $15. Tickets: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

• • •

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Teller County Society Public Shoot Days — Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center, 1805 Highway 81, Cripple Creek; tcss-co.org.

• • •

SUNDAY

AA Meeting — 9 a.m., VFW Building, 27637 N. Highway 67, Woodland Park; coloradospringsaa.org.

Wapiti Guided Hike — 9-10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Wapiti Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Tracks Tables — 9-11 a.m., Mueller State Park, Camper Services, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

Ted Newman — With Wayne Wilkinson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

AA Meeting — 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 367 E. Carr St, Cripple Creek; coloradospringsaa.org.

• • •

MONDAY

Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Florissant Grange, Florissant. For all levels, donation based; sunmountainyogatherapy.as.me.

AA Meeting — Noon, Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; coloradospringsaa.org/locations/florissant-grange.

AA Meeting — 7 p.m., Little Chapel of the Hills, 69 County Road 5, Divide; coloradospringsaa.org.

Woodland Park Community Singers Weekly Rehearsal — 7-8:15 p.m., Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. No auditions; wpcsingers.org.

• • •

TUESDAY

Toastmasters Above the Clouds — 7:30 a.m., Woodland Park Senior Center Organization, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park; 719-331-3640.

Nonprofit Cooperative Training — 9:30 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park and via ZOOM. Call 719-233-9902 for ZOOM link.

CC Senior Clubhouse Gathering — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with bingo 10:30 a.m., Aspen Mine Center dinning room, 166 E. Benet Ave., Cripple Creek, for seniors only; 719-689-3584.

• • •

ONGOING

“We Will Rock You” — Through Aug. 12, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for dates, times and prices; funkylittletheater.org.

• • •

DAILY

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum — 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 298 Victor Ave., Victor, $10, includes gold panning. Tours are additional cost. Reservations: 719-689-5509, victormuseum.com.

Red Cloud AA Group — Noon and 6 p.m., 10400 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls; 719-573-5020.