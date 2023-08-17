Woodland Park schools will have armed security personnel this year.

The Woodland Park School District made the announcement Thursday. The decision was made after what the district said was a diligent review and update of the district's safety protocols.

"After careful consideration and consultation with law enforcement professionals, WPSD has integrated trained and certified armed security personnel into its safety and security plan," the district said in a press release.

The district said that the security personnel will have "completed rigorous training programs from law enforcement or other specialized training."

"Their presence will complement the efforts of the district’s existing security measures and will be an additional resource to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to potential threats," the district said. "The students' and staff members' safety remains a paramount concern for WPSD.

"WPSD understands that the introduction of armed security personnel may prompt questions or concerns. WPSD is committed to providing a safe educational environment for its students. This decision is part of a comprehensive strategy that aligns with the district’s overarching goal of maintaining a safe learning environment for students and staff."