Teller County sheriff’s deputies teamed up with their counterparts in Fremont County to track down an armed fugitive who fired a gun at three officers, according to a news release from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
Chancey Ray Colwell, 36, faces multiple felony charges, including three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. Colwell has an extensive arrest record in El Paso, Fremont, and Custer counties, court records show.
On Nov. 21 at about 9:30 p.m., Fremont County sheriff's deputies informed Teller County that they were chasing a fugitive in their direction. Colson had five open warrants for his arrest for charges including assault and weapons possession.
Sheriff’s deputies worked with Cripple Creek police and state gaming officers to keep Colwell from running into highly populated areas, according to the release. Colwell fired several shots at pursuing officers as he approached the town of Victor, officials said.
Colwell wrecked his car near Skaguay Reservoir before running into the woods, the sheriff’s office said. Officers ordered residents to stay in their homes as they searched the area overnight, according to the release.
At about 1 p.m. the next day, deputies found a cabin in the woods with smoke coming from inside. Colwell ran from the cabin, carrying a loaded .45 caliber pistol, but did not get far before he was arrested.
Colwell is being held on $1 million bail at the Teller County jail in Divide.
“Everyone involved in this incident is to be commended for bravery and tenacity,” the release said.
