The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 13-18. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 13
Jason Allyn Ashworth, DOB Aug. 10, 1970 of Henderson, Ky., was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $300.
Jarod Dustin Tilley, DOB May 22, 1979 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving and expired driver’s license. Bond was $200.
SEPT. 14
Kevin Nevada Bennett, DOB Sept. 2, 1989 of Florissant, was arrested on two counts of offenses relating to marijuana and conspiracy. Bond was $50,000.
Makenzie Kae Amundson, DOB June 27, 1988 of Florissant, was arrested on two counts of offenses relating to marijuana and conspiracy. Bond was $50,000.
Blas Alan Gonzalez, DOB May 21, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal impersonation and false report – false identification. Bond was $3,000.
Matthew Joseph Ko, DOB Aug. 4, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 20-24 MPH over limit. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 15
Willie George Mares, DOB Oct. 28, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, criminal, impersonation, driving under restraint and a warrant for two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft. The warrant was a no bond warrant. The other charges bond was $3,000.
Lucia Rose Guerrero, DOB May 25, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation and three warrants for failure to comply with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, ID theft. The warrants were no bond warrants. The additional charges bond was $3,000.
Dana Renee Green, DOB Feb. 13, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary and theft. Bond was $10,000.
Stephanie Lynn Herder, DOB June 30, 1963 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary and theft. Bond was $10,000.
Ruby Ann Marjarie Hale, DOB Oct. 31, 1977 of Florissant, was arrested for theft. Bond was $1,000.
Robert Joseph Bowers, DOB April 3, 1956 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
Justin T. Nicholson, DOB July 10, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.
SEPT. 16
Robert Louis Stevenson, DOB March 17, 1980 of Knightdale, N.C., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and fictitious license plates. Bond was $500.
Christopher Bryan Parsons, DOB May 18, 1981 of Cañon City, Colo., was arrested for obstructing a police officer, harassment and disorderly conduct. Bond was $500.
Michael Paul Norris, DOB March 13, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
Mark Bradford Guthrie, DOB Jan. 8, 1963 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on six warrants with original charges of five counts of driving without a license, four counts of no insurance, five counts of expired license plates and driving after revocation prohibited. Bond on all warrants was $2,600.
Madison Beatrice Dixon, DOB Oct. 26, 1999 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 over limit. Bond was $150.
SEPT. 17
Michael Paul Norris, DOB March 13, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was issued a summons on a promise to appear for assault and harassment.
Anthony Alan Neitzke, DOB May 9, 1969 of Denver, was arrested on an arrest warrant for gaming fraud – taking money not won and a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond for both warrants was $2,800.
Michelle Marie Wenk, DOB Aug. 10, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety. Bond was $2,000.
Jessica Joy Greeno, DOB May 25, 1984 of Golden, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $500.
SEPT. 18
Ralph Leslie Billbe, DOB Oct. 31, 1955 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of burglary. This was a no bond warrant.