The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug. 28-Sept. 12. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 28
Thomas Gale Graham, DOB Aug. 1, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for burglary and criminal mischief. Bond was $3,000.
Donald Lee Hibler, DOB Jan. 8, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of an illegal weapon, open alcohol container in vehicle, driving under restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 30
James Steven Brenker, DOB Jan. 1, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
Todd Alan Alexander, DOB April 13, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and weaving. Bond was $2,000.
Gerald Lee Robinson, DOB Oct. 22, 1943 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $500.
Robert Louis Stevenson, DOB March 17, 1980 of North Glenn, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and license plate not lighted. Bond was $4,000.
AUG. 31
Henry Armijo III, DOB Nov. 21, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for trespass. Bond was $300.
SEPT. 1
Zacory Alan Beard, DOB Oct. 15, 1993 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under restraint and open alcoholic container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
April Marie Estes, DOB April 15, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $300.
SEPT. 3
Antonio Armando Machado, DOB Nov. 5, 1993 of Miami Springs, Fla., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and weaving.
SEPT. 4
James Steven Brenker, DOB Nov. 5, 1982 of Florissant, was arrested for violation of a restraining order. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 6
Seth Alan Kelley, DOB Oct. 16, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation bond with an original charge of theft. Bond was $200.
Christopher Markov, DOB Nov. 26, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
Cheri Ann Sanders, DOB April 2, 1974 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $500.
SEPT. 7
Robert James Gemmecke, DOB Aug. 15, 1973 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 8
Michael Ernest Slancik, DOB April 30, 1960 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of a county ordinance violation. Bond was $100.
SEPT. 9
Bryan Thomas Paff, DOB March 21, 1977 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and cruelty to animals. This was a no bond arrest.
Teva Ann McKinney, DOB March 3, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries and driving under suspension. This was a no bond warrant.
Paul Maciunski, DOB June 26, 1963 of Cascade, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se, careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 10
Cierra Dawn Stacy, DOB Oct. 31, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
Alan David Wilson, DOB Jan. 18, 1965 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $3,000.
SEPT. 11
Mario Ricci Clement, DOB July 15, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, prohibited use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and two charges of child abuse. Bond was $1,000.
Rachel Sue Bailiff, DOB Aug. 11, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested for unlawful use of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct. Bond was $400.
James Stephen Brenker, DOB Jan. 1, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested for unlawful use of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct. Bond was $400.
Robert Jefferson Engle, DOB Aug. 28, 1964 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Raven Nikolas Pool, DOB Aug. 2, 1995 was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury and assault. Bond for both warrants was $5,600.
SEPT. 12
Kenneth Charles Boyd, DOB May 5, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal attempt, three counts of assault, two counts of vehicular eluding, two counts of reckless driving, careless driving, three counts of reckless endangerment, speeding 40 MPH+, weaving, multiple traffic charges and driving under restraint. Bond was $10,000.
Robert James Gemmecke, DOB Aug. 15, 1973 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Letisha Diveen Montano, DOB Nov. 7, 1984 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $2,000.
Sanjanique V Rutherford, DOB July 11, 1983 of Aurora, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.