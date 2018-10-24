The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 10-16. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 10
Michael Acosta, DOB Jan. 16, 1987 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $2,000.
Christopher John Barber, DOB April 3 1982 of Victor, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and two municipal charges. Bond on one warrant was $500 and the other two warrants were no bond warrants.
Arizona Rain Brown, DOB Sept. 29, 1999 of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sexual assault. Bond was $10,000.
OCT. 13
Robert Lee Adams, DOB Oct. 27, 1989 of Cañon City, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Gil Francis Wohler, DOB Jan. 29, 1958 of Cascade, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 14
Benjamin E. Clark, DOB Feb. 23, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fishing without a license. Bond was $100.
Edward Chong Rollman, DOB March 5, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for identity theft, burglary, obstructing a peace officer, false reporting to authorities, criminal trespass, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $10,000.
OCT. 15
John Leonard Gontz, DOB Nov. 8, 1982 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Jonathan Robert Bailey, DOB Aug. 22, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
Angela Jeanette Ignac Butler, DOB Aug. 19, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary. Bond was $3,000.
OCT. 16
Tonia Marie Shetina, DOB July 9, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants. The first was an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and for unlawful acts. The second warrant was a failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond for both warrants was $2,000.