The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 2-10. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 2
Jessica Joy Greeno, DOB May 25, 1984 of Golden, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 3
Leah Marie Boyd, DOB Jan. 10, 1979 of Cañon City, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of ID theft. This was a no bond warrant.
Jennifer Sue Hogan, DOB March 18, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $100.
Rachel Sue Bailiff, DOB Aug. 11, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 4
Rafael Luis Calderon, DOB Jan. 13, 1982 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se, and possession of an open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
Camille Nicole Fuentes, DOB Sept. 4, 1986 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for ID theft, forgery – check, criminal impersonation, possession of a forged instrument, theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $2,000.
Andrew Matthew Baca, DOB Feb. 12, 1988 of Commerce City, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $3,000.
Luis Antonio Galvan-Torres, DOB Nov. 21, 1990 of unknown area, was arrested on an arrest warrant for attempt to influence a public servant, ID theft, criminal impersonation and false reporting/identification. Bond was $3,000.
OCT. 5
Keianne Renee Pounds, DOB July 12, 1974 of Cañon City, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation. This was a no bond warrant.
Cody Allen Ritchie, DOB Oct. 23, 1991 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $300.
OCT. 7
Thunder Hart Adams, DOB Sept. 5, 1997 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
OCT. 8
Stella May Martinez, DOB Jan. 13, 1969 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary and theft. Bond was $10,000.
OCT. 9
Ira Brett Bulloch, DOB, June 4, 1979 of Cedar City, Utah was arrested on an arrest warrant for defrauding an innkeeper. Bond was $300.