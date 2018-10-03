The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 19-26. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 19
Sky Dean Conley, DOB Feb. 9, 1983 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $3,000.
Lorrie Gail Powers, DOB April 10, 1958 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
John Matthew O’Leary, DOB July 20, 1957 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for a citation hearing. Bond was $600.
SEPT. 20
Leo Simmons, DOB March 11, 1958 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Chelsea Ann Lambert, DOB Dec. 10, 1995 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $400.
Stephen Anthony Puryear, DOB Aug. 28, 1988 of Fountain, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of disorderly conduct. Bond was $100.
SEPT. 21
Keith Reynolds Jones, DOB May 8, 1981 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested on two municipal warrants for failure to appear. Both warrants were no bond.
John P Smalls, DOB Feb. 19, 1995 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and seat belt not used. Bond was $400.
SEPT. 22
Rex Martin Skaggs, DOB Aug. 22, 1979 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence, assault and menacing. This was a no bond warrant.
Riley Connor MacPherson, DOB May 6, 1999 of Eugene, Ore., was arrested for unlawful use of a controlled substance, assault of a police officer, criminal mischief and obstruction of a police officer. Bond was $10,000.
Brian Daniel Jones II, DOB Feb. 5, 1998 of Woodland Park, was arrested for violation of a restraining order and domestic violence. Bond was $1,000.
Brad Remington, DOB Jan. 16, 1961 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $3,000.
Gerardo Rivera Bardales, DOB Oct. 3, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 23
Steven Wayne Serrano, DOB Dec. 28, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, driving under restraint, weaving and expired license plates. Bond was $3,000.
SEPT. 24
Cierra Francine Brock, DOB March 19, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
Stephen Patrick Annis, DOB Aug. 11, 1988 of Divide, was arrested for two counts of harassment, two counts of assault and two counts of a bias motivated crime. Bond was $2,000.
Cody Edward McAlexander, DOB Oct. 22, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of sentence bond with original charges of criminal mischief and harassment. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 25
Michael Allen Christainsen, DOB April 14, 1991 of Calhan, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and seat belt not used. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 26
Kristopher Nicholas Wise, DOB Aug. 29, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.
Charles Allen Hitchcock, DOB Aug. 28, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Katy Lynn Stanton, DOB Sept. 27, 1971 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol – fourth offense and open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Bond was $3,000.