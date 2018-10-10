The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 28-Oct. 3. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 28
David Charles Oliver, DOB Sept. 25, 1965 of Lakewood, Colo., was arrested for driving under the influence and escape. Bond was $3,000.
SEPT. 29
Cody Alan Barger, DOB March 20, 1990 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, criminal mischief, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
Hayley Marie Frederick, DOB Nov. 10, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, use of a controlled substance, false reporting to authorities and child abuse. Bond was $1,000.
Thomas Charles Hollis, DOB Nov. 10, 1998 of Florissant, was arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest. Bond was $500.
SEPT. 30
Raeme Lynn Lucero, DOB May 21, 1986 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of false reporting. Bond was $300.
OCT. 1
Kimberly Ann Martin, DOB Feb. 3, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, leaving the scene of an accident and unsafe backing on the highway. Bond was $3,000.
Jessica Ann Corbett, DOB Feb. 15, 1999 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $5,000.
Cynthia Michelle Auten, DOB March 10, 1988 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
OCT. 2
Alyssa Ann Lavigne, DOB Sept. 25, 1981 of Buena Vista, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for child abuse and child abuse at risk child. Bond was $800.