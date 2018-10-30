The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 17-24. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 17
Malcolm Reid McDonald Jr., DOB Oct. 5, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for vehicular eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se, driving under restraint, speeding 40+ and reckless driving. Bond was $3,000.
OCT. 18
Megan Brenna Reynolds, DOB Feb. 2, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Both warrant were no bond.
Cheryl Rose Hopkins, DOB July 8, 1961 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol per se. This was a no bond arrest.
OCT. 19
Dakota Van Dyne, DOB Dec. 20, 1995 of Woodland Park, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of theft, forgery – check and burglary. These were no bond warrants.
Raymond John Doyle, DOB Dec. 18, 1985 of Woodland Park, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Bond was $500.
Kenneth Andrew Presley, DOB Nov. 25, 1983 of Florissant, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 21
Kaleb Jimmy Dean Roddy, DOB March 3, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and expired plates.
Jeremy Wade Marley, DOB March 6, 1978 of Woodland Park, was arrested on four warrants. Two warrants were arrest warrants for two counts of domestic violence, two counts of violation of protection order and stalking. The other two warrants were for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of harassment, domestic violence and violation of a protection order. The total bond for three of the warrants was $8,000. The fourth warrant was a no bond warrant.
OCT. 22
Zachary Wayne Turner, DOB Nov. 21, 1986 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $50,000.
Kim Sauerbrey, DOB July 12, 1955 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for felony menacing. Bond was $2,000.
OCT. 23
Adrian James Mcintosh, DOB June 1, 1996 of Parker, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
David Lyle Hardy, DOB March 19, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespassing. Bond was $300.
Zachary James Jensen, DOB Jan. 18, 1994 of Stanley, N.C., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
Arizona Rain Brown, DOB Sept. 29, 1999 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of a deferred sentence with original charges of sex assault on child by one in a position of trust. Bond was $10,000.
OCT. 24
Haylie Nichole Finley, DOB Jan. 15, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, trespassing and criminal tampering. This was a no bond warrant.
Travis Jesus Ayala, DOB July 8, 1990 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $1,000.