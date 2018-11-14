The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 1-7. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 1
John Barry Blakeney, DOB Jan. 2, 1954 of Florissant, was arrested for sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Bond was $10,000.
NOV. 2
Darold Lee Hibler, DOB Jan. 8, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a weapon, driving under restraint and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $2,000.
NOV. 5
Johnny Paul Soto, DOB Dec. 12, 1978 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for forgery, criminal impersonation, driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
Richard Charles Larsen, DOB Sept. 15, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of sex assault on a child by a position of trust – victim 15-18. This was a no bond arrest.
NOV. 6
Wendy Marie Dale, DOB Aug. 7, 1969 of Goldfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of ownership of a dangerous dog. Bond was $300.
Tanner Michael Windle, DOB Feb. 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of criminal mischief. This was a no bond warrant.
NOV. 7
Phyllis Ananda-Shanti, DOB Feb. 28, 1948 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
Durrell Patricia Lenahan, DOB Sept. 27, 1966 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,000.