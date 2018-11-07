The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 25-Nov.1. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 25
• Nicky Lynn Endsley, DOB Nov.7, 1968 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for vehicular eluding, reckless driving and fictitious plates. Bond was $2,000.
• Matthew William Ellis, DOB April 22, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a license. Bond was $300.
• Larry Wayne Perkins, DOB Nov. 21, 1977 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under the influence with 3 or more priors, driving under the influence per se with 3 or more priors and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $3,000.
• Ralph B. Aragon, DOB March 26, 1953 of Pueblo, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving after revocation and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 26
• Daniel Felipe Martinez, DOB April 6, 1990 of Mojave, Calif., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Joshua Ray Kruse, DOB Oct. 29, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for obstructing a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and open alcoholic container. Bond was $500.
• Kimberly Lynne Kovac, DOB Oct. 11, 1967 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of unsupervised probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 27
• Jurgen Dalvon Benson, DOB March 29, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 28
• Starkisha Sharron Guerrero, DOB Dec.11, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for two counts of introducing contraband into the jail and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.
• Daniel Patrick Collins, DOB Sept. 3, 1956 of Black Hawk, S.D., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $300.
OCT. 29
• Chantz Fraser Kenyon, DOB Nov. 1, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court order and conditions of bond. This was a no bond warrant.
• Rabar Kawa Hassan, DOB May 21, 1992 of Lincoln, Neb., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and introduction of a controlled substance into the jail. Bond was $6,000.
• Chanyce Niija Moore, DOB Sept. 12, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
OCT. 30
• Thunder Hart Adams, DOB Sept. 5, 1997 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Bridgette Bonita Robinson, DOB Sept. 4, 1959 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $1,600.
NOV. 1
• Kathleen Jo Gregg, DOB Jan. 1, 1964 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and harassment. Bond was $2,000.