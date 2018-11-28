The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 8-19. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 8
• Dustin Richard Colledge, DOB July 18, 1988 of Lakewood, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond was $3,000.
Justin Tyler Stroup, DOB Oct. 2, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated motor vehicle theft. This was a no bond warrant.
• Jonathan Ivan Castellani, DOB Aug. 23, 1999 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $800.
NOV. 11
• Brandon Lee Strausser, DOB Sept. 27, 1987 of Florissant, was arrested for offenses related to marijuana. Bond was $2,000.
• Gerald Jacob Fuentes, DOB Dec. 8, 1990 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument. Bond was $2,000.
NOV. 12
• Christopher Lowell Feagin, DOB May 1, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of county ordinance violation – fire code. Bond was $100.00
• Paul Edward Gotsill, DOB June 14, 1969 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the conditions of monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence, weaving and following to close. Bond was $5,000.
NOV. 13
• Bryan Richard Young, DOB Sept. 14, 1975 of Bradenton, Fla., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both.
• Joshua Ryan Glancy, DOB March 31, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, violation of a protection order and stalking. Bond was $10,000.
NOV. 14
• Eric Raymond Schulz, DOB July 2, 1973 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond warrant.
• William Holec Gosnell, DOB Sept. 29, 1953 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $300.
NOV. 15
• Debra Lynn Ortiz, DOB Dec. 19, 1962 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
NOV. 16
• Vincent Michael Gomez, DOB Dec. 24, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of marijuana by an underage person and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aqualena Evelyn Sanchez, DOB Oct. 14, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of ethyl alcohol.
NOV. 17
• Jason Richard Tuvera, DOB Dec. 6, 1971 of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated incest and sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Bond was $10,000.
• Christopher Michael Wallace, DOB May 10, 1985 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft. This was a no bond warrant.
NOV. 19
• Joshua Nelson Arellano, DOB March 6, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• William Harley Halson Herring, DOB June 19, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driver’s license – driving outside of class. Bond was $150.
• Dean Eric Sartuche, DOB Aug. 14, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driver’s license – driving outside of class. Bond was $150.
• Jason Richard Tuvera, DOB Dec. 6, 1971 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of ID theft. This was a no bond warrant.
• Kenneth Charles Boyd, DOB May 5, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of assault – threatening a peace officer with a weapon, vehicular eluding, driving under restraint, reckless driving, speeding and weaving. Bond was $20,000.