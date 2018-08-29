The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug. 16-21. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 16
Donald Michael Black, DOB May 24, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of menacing and harassment. Bond was $6,000.
Charger T. Dufford, DOB May 14, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving and instruction permit violation. Bond was $300.
Cody Thomas Hudson, DOB April 4, 1997 of Sedalia, Colo., was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $400.
AUG. 17
Justen James Gallegos, DOB April 22, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and resisting arrest. Bond was $500.
Stephen David Hochschild, DOB Aug. 6, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
Terrence Lee Herl, DOB May 7, 1953 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of court ordered sobriety with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
Kendra Irene Young, DOB Jan. 10, 1982 of Olathe, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $500.
Brenda L. Thurman, DOB March 10, 1961 of Highland Ranch, Colo., was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
AUG. 18
Michael Paul Norris, DOB March 13, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, child abuse, harassment, driving under restraint, failing to present proof of insurance and only having one license plate. This was a no bond arrest.
Clayton Joel Miller, DOB Nov. 27, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
Bobby Lee Sims, DOB Oct. 15, 1957 of Florissant, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 19
Samantha Leslie Scott, DOB Aug. 11, 1982 of Cañon City, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
William Henry Wentworth, DOB Sept. 18, 1968 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and child abuse. Bond was $3,000.
AUG. 20
Levi Samuel Hanks, DOB July 1, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of criminal mischief. This was a no bond warrant.
AUG. 21
Robert Anthony Marshall, DOB Aug. 8, 2000 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass – auto with intent to commit a crime. This was a no bond arrest.
Curtis Jon Magill, DOB March 1, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond arrest.
Javier Elui Ortiz-Chavez, DOB Feb. 24, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.