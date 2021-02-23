A student art show sponsored by the Mountain Artists will hang in the Galleria of the Woodland Park library from April 23 through May 7.
The show is open to all students in middle and high school students in public and private schools as well as those who are homeschooled in Teller County. Students must be 18 years or younger as of Jan. 1.
Accepted medium categories are: oils, acrylic, watercolor, drawing, mixed media, digital design, and new this year — three-dimensional art.
Middle school students can win first, second, and third place ribbons and high school students can win ribbons plus cash awards, which total of $1,500
Entry forms are available online at themountainartists.org and students are asked to bring the printed application and their artwork to the library between 2:30 and 6 p.m. April 23.
Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. May 2 at the library (downstairs). Winners must be present to receive monetary awards (or have a parent or teacher present to accept).
Additionally, the Mountain Artists award a scholarship(s) every year to one to three students who have intentions to pursue a visual arts education, are a resident of Teller County, and have submitted a completed qualified application by the deadline of April 30.
“The show has been a showcase for our highly talented young people and the public has expressed great surprise and appreciation for it for many years now,” said Rita Randolph, president of the Mountain Artists.