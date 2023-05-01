I’m asking you to recognize our local hero, Cynthia Sipes, for the volunteer work she did in the community during Women’s History Month. She made it possible for 31 local women to be recognized in March and as far as I know, this was the second year she’s made this happen.

Cynthia put out a post on social media, acknowledging a different woman in Teller County, each day in March. She did it as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #1980. She also coordinated a wonderful lunch, took photos, and spent more than a year giving back to women so they could feel good on their designated special day.

Cynthia asked the 2023 award recipients to nominate other women for 2024. She knows that she alone cannot be aware of everyone’s good deeds. The other thing she did, which I think is really cool, is engage other women in supporting this year’s women as they were honored. She asked nominees to “like” her posts on social media. This engagement showed women honoring other women.

The National Women’s History Alliance spearheaded the movement for March being declared National Women’s History Month. They announced the women’s history theme for 2023, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” This means that throughout 2023, they will encourage recognition of women, past and present, who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling including print, radio, TV, stage, screen, blogs, podcasts, and more. The theme honors women in every community who have devoted their lives and talents to producing art, pursuing truth, and reflecting the human condition.

Women have long been instrumental in passing on our heritage in word and in print to communicate the lessons of those who came before us. Women’s stories, and the larger human story, expand our understanding and strengthen our connections with each other.

You are encouraged to let our local advocate, Cynthia Sipes, know about women who deserve to be honored during Women’s History Month in the future. She can be reached via email: cynthiasipes@gmail.com/ Please, join me in applauding Cynthia Sipes for her unselfish gift to other women in 2022, 2023 and into the future! Thank you, Cynthia.

Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through SOAR’s Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which meets on the second Tuesday of each month, 9:30 a.m. at Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park. 2023 brings back collaborative fundraising events for nonprofits in the area through coordination of community events with SOAR. Contact Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org to be part of a Teller Give Back column. You can also email or call 719-233-9902 to learn more Collaborative Fundraising Events.