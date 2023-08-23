Ever travel out across South Park and wonder about the town of Hartsel? Well, I know it as a railroad town, but it was there before the Colorado Midland arrived in 1887. So, who was Hartsel?

Sam Hartsel came to Colorado from Pennsylvania during the gold rush of 1859. He had come west from a farm in Indiana with a wagon train. He eventually found himself at Fairplay. As a prospector he was not so lucky and worked as a cowboy on various ranches in South Park. In this traveling herding cows, he had met the resident Ute Indians, who were being driven out of the area. He became fairly familiar to the Utes, who treated him well.

On a ride across the park he spotted Indians in the distance. Riding toward them, he found that they were Cheyenne, not friendly to the Utes. The traveling band had wandered into the area, far from their usual range on the plains east of Denver. They were not exactly friendly to him, but had him guide them out of the park, back toward the plains. In doing this, he was with them when they came across a small Ute camp. The Cheyennes raided the camp, killing several braves, and they took supplies from them. Hartsel was working them toward the Leadville Road, which connected Colorado City with the gold camp at Leadville. Once the Cheyennes were well on their way east, Hartsel was told he better leave them alone, and he returned to South Park.

He settled near the hills which mark the present town of Hartsel, to raise cattle on his own. During the Civil War he was offered a commission with men who were heading off to the war, eventually fighting at Glorietta Pass in New Mexico, but he declined. He needed to keep an eye on his ranch. When the railroads started to build into South Park, it gave him a speedy way of shipping cattle to Denver and other points east. After the Colorado Midland arrived, he sold his ranch and moved to Denver. He spent his last years there, he and his wife had four children. A son died in his teens, but three daughters grew to be adults.

Now if I could only find out where the name Glentivar came from! It is gone now, only a few stones from the foundation of the store, sitting alongside US 24, at the bottom of Wilkerson Pass.

