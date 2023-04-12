My wife, myself and two other family members spent the night of March 31 at the historic Butte Theater in Cripple Creek watching “Searching for Patsy Cline.”

My dad loved Patsy Cline. He’d have loved this show. There were four prospective Patsy Clines, played by local performers Courtney Loggins, Madelyn Sneckner, Jaime Brown and Emily Heida.

Like Patsy, these ladies can really sing.

But this isn’t a theater review. “Searching for Patsy Cline” had its final performance on April 2. While this show’s run has ended, you can still have a special night like we did.

That’s because any performance at the Butte is special.

It opened in 1896 as the Butte Concert and Beer Hall and was later renamed the Butte Opera House. But rough-and-rowdy Cripple Creek had no need for a full-time opera house, so it was repurposed and multipurposed several times.

The building housed a dancing academy, a furniture store, a skating rink, a thrift store, a weapons cache and a garage before falling mainly into disuse.

Early in 1999, Cripple Creek saw it had something special at the bottom of Bennett Avenue. The Butte got fresh paint plus period wallpaper and chandeliers.

Meanwhile, the town’s beloved summer melodramas, which began in 1946, had been displaced in the 1990s when the Imperial Hotel was converted into a casino.

When the Butte’s renovations were completed in 2000, housing the Cripple Creek Melodrama there was a natural fit.

“I am honored and blessed to be carrying on in the footsteps of Mel Moser,” Butte Theater Manager Zack Sztanyo said. “The Butte has been a staple in this community for over 20 years and to have the opportunity to work here has been an answer to a prayer for sure.”

The theater hosts much more than melodramas these days, like “Searching for Patsy Cline.”

“We are trying something a little different this season and I know our patrons are going to love it,” Stanyo said.

Ironically, I interviewed for the position of manager of the Butte way back when it reopened. They wisely picked someone else.

It turned out to be a great move for me and for the theater. I committed to journalism full-time and found my passion.

The Butte, meanwhile, has become a passion for theater patrons in Cripple Creek and beyond.