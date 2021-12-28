As I was trying to find the words for my final column of 2021, I took a look back at what I was writing a year ago.
I started my Dec. 30, 2020 column like this: Soon it will be a new year ... finally, thankfully. And there’s just one word I have for 2020: Gratitude. We owe a great deal of gratitude to those who have worked tirelessly to protect us from COVID-19.
Twelve months later, I’m still in awe of the medical professionals who’ve worked around the clock in very dangerous conditions to save lives during this pandemic.
We’re nearly two years into our “living with COVID” era. The virus has changed the way I look at everything. It has touched my family, my friends and my coworkers, acquaintances, workers at businesses I frequent, and government officials we report on in these pages.
I count myself very fortunate to have been able to stay in good health this entire time. I’ve been cautious, for sure. I’m doubly “vaxxed” and “boosted,” and I still wear a mask in crowded places, wash my hands frequently and hand sanitize all the time. But also, I realize, I’m just luckier than some.
I have a relative who’s my age who caught long COVID last year. His wife and two daughters also got COVID, but not to the degree of this family member. He was hospitalized for a long time, and for a while it was pretty scary. His oxygen levels plummeted dangerously low, and he went on oxygen therapy all kinds of medications and protocols. It’s been a rough road, and his health will probably never be as good as it was before the virus.
A friend is an emergency room physician in a big city. She’s been open about her struggles to remain positive through her own COVID diagnosis as well as during treating hundreds of others. She’s seen many patients die from COVID who could’ve been saved if only they’d chosen to get vaccinated.
Those like her who care for the sick have no choice but to put on a brave face and head into the fray every day.
“I don’t think there’s an ICU nurse that’s not tired,” said Erin Trujillo, a clinical nurse coordinator in the ICU of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, interviewed for a December 2020 Gazette article. That fatigue has far intensified in the meantime.
“I think we’ve been able to sustain this for this long, and we’ve been doing things to help each other through it. Sometimes there’s days when you need to cry, and you cry and you talk to your coworker there and you get up the next day and you do it again.”
Exactly one year ago, the number of Americans who’d died from the coronavirus was 323,000. Today, that number — just for the U.S. — exceeds 815,000 deaths. Globally, we’re approaching a very grim death milestone that I’m afraid will be reached and eclipsed soon. We’re at 4.82 million people lost to the virus worldwide as I write this. Five million, here we come.
So once again, I want to extend my gratitude and prayers to our health care workers.
Thank you for all you do to keep us well and alive in this time of continued uncertainty.
As I said last year at this time: We owe you so much gratitude. We need you. We appreciate you. Thank you.
Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact Michelle at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.