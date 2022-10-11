Regarding recent comments related to the question of Cripple Creek approving the sale of recreational marijuana, I need to add my voice. I am a physician and have a beloved family member who, since using marijuana has deteriorated from a happy-go-lucky, friendly, productive, loving person, into anxiety, delusions, chronic unemployment and estrangement. This is devastating for our entire family, and it took a while to understand marijuana use was at the root. As a physician, I had seen the destruction of addiction, but never expected it in my own family.
First, I urge everyone to carefully consider the source and reliability of information about marijuana. Obviously, it is advantageous for some to downplay and deny negative outcomes and effects of marijuana use.
Also, understand the difference between the potency of 1970s marijuana, and that of today. THC (the psychoactive portion of the plant) was 1%-3%, but now is 17%-23% in Colorado. Additionally, commercially prepared and concentrated cannabis products can deliver up to 99% THC. When such product is incorporated into food and candies, it has been the cause of poisoning, hospitalization, and even death in children and dogs.
With current extremely potent forms of cannabis, teens, young adults, pregnant women and their unborn children are particularly vulnerable. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that approximately 30% of cannabis users have cannabis use disorder, and users less than 18 years of age have a four- to seven-fold increase in developing a use disorder.
Some additional important facts about cannabis:
Linked to development of psychosis and schizophrenia
Linked to depression and suicide. In Colorado, toxicology positivity for marijuana in teens who commit suicide nearly tripled in the first four years after legalized.
Linked to anxiety disorder
In pregnant and lactating mothers linked to low birth weight, pre-term birth, cognitive deficits, behavioral problems
44% of marijuana users progress to other drug usage
95-97% of cocaine and heroin users started with marijuana
Legalization has increased teen use, and overall use
In the first five years after legalization, traffic fatalities increased 31% in Colorado, with double the number of the drivers testing positive for marijuana.
Unlike other drugs, marijuana is neither regulated nor evaluated by the FDA. The FDA studies medications for safety, effectiveness in treating specific diseases, dosing, complications, side effects, and contraindications, as well as assuring consistency and purity of the drug. None of this is done for marijuana. There are, however, four FDA researched and approved forms of cannabis to treat specific indications — certain seizure disorders, nausea from cancer treatment, and appetite loss associated with AIDS. These cannabis drugs are Schedule I, (along with heroin, LSD, ecstasy), which is given to drugs with a high potential for abuse and the potential to create severe psychological and/or physical dependence. (dea.gov/drug-information/drug-scheduling).
Mr. Mark Sievers (Should Cripple Creek allow marijuana sales? The case for medical marijuana | Guest Column, Sept. 21) suggested marijuana is like medication to treat a chronic illness, such as diabetes. Marijuana does not treat an underlying disease. It produces dependence, tolerance, and is addictive. Opioids have a lower addiction rate (8 to 12%), compared to up to 30% with current marijuana potency. Noone craves, withdraws from, or becomes addicted to their diabetes medication. Marijuana has not decreased opioid prescribing. In fact, a 2019 study found that legalization of marijuana was associated with a 23% increase in opioid-related deaths.
Ms. Kristina Etter (Setting the record straight: A rebuttal to the TCSO podcast about marijuana and crime | Guest Column, Aug. 31) stated crimes in Chaffee County have not increased with legalization. This is not surprising, in a rural county with population 19,997. However, in Denver, commercialized marijuana retailers target poorer communities, where property and violent crimes have increased significantly more than other states. The increase coinciding with legalizing marijuana warrants further investigation.
Ms. Etter urged voters to not miss out on the potential windfall from marijuana taxes, assuming Colorado would have a short window to make money selling this drug. In Colorado, taxes on marijuana sales generate only 1.5% of the state budget. However, a 2018 comprehensive study found mitigating the harmful effects of marijuana costs $4.50 for every $1 generated in taxes.
Marijuana legalization has cost Colorado far more in destruction and loss of life than any financial “benefit.”
In the Courier’s Aug. 31 article “Officials, casinos offer differing views of potential pot sales in Cripple Creek,” it is not surprising that the city officials and the casinos offer differing views on marijuana sales.
Certainly, gamblers high on marijuana would be profitable for casinos. The city officials voiced authentic concern for their citizens.
I applaud them for this.
My family member was everyone’s friend, brilliant, funny, a guitarist, dedicated hard-worker, and fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He is now suffering and we are grieving his absence because of marijuana.
Our family is not alone in this (see https://johnnysambassadors.org).
Please don’t bring this scourge on Cripple Creek.
Where can you learn more from a trusted source?
The U.S. Surgeon General issued a report and a warning in 2019 (hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/reports-and-publications/addiction-and-substance-misuse/advisory-on-marijuana-use-and-developing-brain/index.html). Additionally, Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a nonprofit that educates about marijuana, and promotes health-first and science-based policies, has referenced information.
Catherine Wheeler is a resident of Divide.