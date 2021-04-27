I have written a few columns about hermits over the years, but never thought we would all be living like them. Indeed, I have an interesting hermit story for you today. It comes from an area that has been in the news in the last decade.
The Forest Service had received reports of a squatter on a property in Ute Pass back in 1950. They found a fellow named S.O. Ballard living in the canyon about a quarter mile off US 24, west of Manitou. He had posted “KEEP OUT” signs on the trail up the canyon. On several occasions, Ballard had run off hikers who use the trail to access the Rampart Range area. Over the years, there have been several residents known in the canyon. A team of rangers, however, were sent to check it all out.
The canyon is well known — Waldo Canyon — but there is indeed quite a bit of private land in this area. In his camp, Mr. Ballard had done considerable work to clean up an old cabin, and it was indeed on private land. The investigation was unable to determine if he was the actual owner of the property. He had been living in the canyon for at least three years, but when he moved in was not known.
The property is outside Manitou, and the sheriff’s department had heard the reports of the “KEEP OUT” signs, but had not investigated. The trails in the canyon only date from the 1930s.
The area today is known well as a result of the June 2012 forest fire which started at the top of the canyon. It burned down into the canyon as well as north and east. I know that considerable work has been done in the area after floodwaters from the burn area swept down onto US 24.
I have not heard of any stories about a cabin that remained in the canyon. I doubt it could have survived both those incidents.
