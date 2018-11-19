Teller County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 31-year-old Florissant man after recovering 61 plants in an illegal marijuana grow after an anonymous tip led them to his home at 287 Drees Drive.
Acting on information from the tip, deputies on Nov. 10 conducted an investigation at the Florissant home located in the Valley High subdivision, where they made contact with homeowner Brandon Strausser and observed marijuana plants “well in excess of the legal limit,” according to a statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies recovered 61 plants and approximately three ounces of processed marijuana from the residence, the release states, including from a crawlspace beneath the home.
Strausser was taken into custody Nov. 10 and booked into the Teller County Jail on a $2,000 bond. He was booked on offenses relating to marijuana, a level three drug felony.
While recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado, the law limits the amount of marijuana which can be legally grown inside a personal residence.
In accordance with the Colorado state constitution, Article 18 section 16 regarding the personal use and regulation of recreational marijuana, persons 21 years of age or older may grow “no more than six marijuana plants, with three or fewer being mature, flowering plants.” Residents may possess “marijuana produced by the plants on the premises where the plants were grown, provided that the growing takes place in an enclosed, locked space, is not conducted openly or publicly, and is not made available for sale.”
According to booking records, Strausser was released from the jail Nov. 11.